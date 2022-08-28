Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolished

New Delhi: Noida Supertech twin towers, nearly 100-metre-high Supertech Twin Towers taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar, were brought to the ground today.

The towers were brought to the ground in seconds by the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique.

Following Supreme Court’s order that had found its construction within the Emerald Court Society premises in violation of norms, the twin towers were brought down using 3,700 kilograms of explosives plant all over the building.

The structures were demolished among heavy deployment of police force. Around 500 police personnel were deployed around the area which was put out of bounds for civilians.

Around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated by the authorities.