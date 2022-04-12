Noida School Shuts After 13 Students, 3 Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: A Noida school has closed its doors for physical classes on Monday, 11 April, after 16 cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the educational institution in the past few days.

Reportedly, a total of 16 cases comprising 13 students and three teachers of the school have been diagnosed positive for coronavirus so far. The cases were reported in Class 6 and Class 8.

Following this, the management took the decision to shut down the school on Monday evening.