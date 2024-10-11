Bengaluru: Noel Tata, the stepbrother of the late Ratan Tata, has been named the chairman of Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata has been actively involved in the conglomerate’s operations, particularly focusing on the fashion and lifestyle brand, Trent. Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 9. His funeral was held with full state honours on October 10.

During the funeral of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata was pivotal in managing the proceedings. With 40 years of business experience, Noel Tata also serves on the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Jimmy Naval Tata, another brother of Ratan Tata, was present at the funeral.

Under Noel Tata’s leadership, Trent has become the fourth-largest entity within the Tata Group. Trent boasts a portfolio of popular brands such as Star, Westside, and Zudio, and also manages the operations of Zara, the Spanish fast-fashion behemoth.

Trent has seen remarkable success in the stock market too. In the last five trading sessions, Trent’s shares rose by 10.09 per cent or Rs 756.30, bringing its total value to Rs 8,254.50 per share. The company has been in the news for its soaring stock prices, propelled by the launch of its lab-grown diamond brand, ‘Pome’.

