“Nobody Knows What Happens In A House”: Divya Agarwal After Breakup With Varun Sood

New Delhi: Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways last week and now, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has tweeted a strong note on social pressure.

In her note, Divya said that people need to stop trying as social pressure will not move her one bit.

“You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO, STOP TRYING,” read Divya Agarwal’s tweet.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood started dating in 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively.

On March 6, Divya Agarwal announced that she is no longer with Varun Sood and also added that they will always be friends.