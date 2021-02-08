Nobody Can Stop The Good Work Of Lord Jagannath: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited Puri Srimandir and offered prayer to deities for the first time after COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing the presser, the Odisha CM said, “This is for the first time I am visiting the temple in the time of pandemic. I prayed for prosperity of people of Odisha and I am thankful for the people who sacrificed for the temple.”

On controversial NMA bylaws, the Odisha CM said, “I have spoken to the NMA. The Centre should remove the new bylaws and nobody can stop the good work for the Lord.”

5T Secretary VK Pandian and other officials including Puri Collector Samarth Verma, Patnaik were also present among others.