Geneva: Nobel Prize Day is observed on December 10 to honour Alfred Nobel, who died on this day in 1895. In his last Will and Testament, Nobel established several categories of prizes for accomplishments made for the betterment of mankind.

While his heirs contested the will, Nobel’s wishes prevailed and the first prizes were awarded in 1901. They are international recognition awards. The Nobel Prize Foundation Prize controls the determination of award recipients, and the annual presentation of awards.

Nobel prizes have been awarded annually on this date since 1901.

There are several Nobel prizes awarded each year to recognize academic, culture and scientific advances. One of the most important awards, is the Nobel Peace prize. It is awarded each year on December 10. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway, to “those who did their best for mankind’. All other Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, also on December 10. All recipients receive a gold medal, a diploma and a monetary gift. No more than 3 recipients can share a prize.