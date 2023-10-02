Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine goes to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman for mRNA Covid vaccines

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 has been awarded to Katalin Kariko, and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.

“Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the Nobel Assembly said in its announcement.

The prestigious award is given annually by the Nobel Assembly consisting of 50 professors at Karolinska Institutet, recognising scientists who have made significant contributions to the field of medicine for the benefit of humankind.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.