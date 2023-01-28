Nobel laureate Michael Kremer appreciated Odisha’s Drink from Tap Mission

Bhubaneswar: Nobel laureate in Economics Prof. Michael Kremer visited Puri and Bhubaneswar on last Thursday and Friday to understand the impact of Govt. of Odisha’s flagship program ‘Drink from Tap Mission’.

Michael Robert Kremer is an American development economist who is University Professor in Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago. A five-member team led by Prof. Kremer and Benjamin Krause, Executive Director, Development Innovation Lab, during their visits, interacted with consumers and Jal Sathis. They were highly appreciative of Odisha’s efforts in providing 24×7 Drink from Tap quality water to every home particularly the urban poor and the significant socio-economic impact caused by the Mission.

The team also interacted with G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department to know more about the Drink from Tap Mission, JAGA Mission and other transformative initiatives taken up by the Department.

Both Prof. Michael Kremer and G Mathi Vathanan discussed the areas of collaboration and explored opportunities towards strengthening the strategic partnership in a long-term basis between University of Chicago, USA and Government of Odisha . Sr Officers of H&UD dept and the team members accompanying Prof Kremer were present during the discussion.