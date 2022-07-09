Nobel Laureate Economist Amartya Sen Tests COVID Positive

New Delhi: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has tested positive for deadly COVID-19. However, he is stable now, said sources.

According to reports, the veteran economist is in self-isolation at his home in Santiniketan.

It is learned that Amartya Sen came to his ancestral residence on July 1, 2022, after two years. After a few days, he complained of uneasiness.

On examination, the veteran economist was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The economist was supposed to go to Kolkata from their Santiniketan home on Saturday. He was scheduled to leave for London on July 10. But all of them have been cancelled keeping in view of the veteran’s health.