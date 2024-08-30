No Teachers’ recruitment on district basis, confirms Minister Nityanand Gond

Bhubaneswar: In a recent assembly session, School and Public Education Minister Nityanand Gond addressed the pressing issue of teacher recruitment on a district basis. He stated, “Though there is a need to appoint teachers on a district basis, it will not be done in the present situation and the government is not taking any decision in this regard.”

The discussion was sparked by a question from BJD MLA Ashwini Patra, to which Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati responded by demanding the re-introduction of district-based teacher recruitment. Bahinipati highlighted that previously, 3,000 teachers were recruited on a district basis. However, the current recruitment process does not follow this method, leading to a shortage of teachers in areas like Koraput.

Bahinipati emphasized that teachers from different regions often leave Koraput district, causing a significant shortage in tribal-dominated areas. He argued that district-wise recruitment would ensure that local children have access to education within their own districts. “The minister knows the problem of teacher shortage as he has been in the undivided Koraput district,” Bahinipati added.

Minister Gond acknowledged the need for district-based hiring but cited a High Court order that prevents the government from implementing such a policy at this time. He assured that the government is exploring measures to balance the teacher-student ratio across the state. “Where there are surplus teachers, it is being considered how they can be balanced and appointed in places where there is a shortage of teachers,” he said.

During the discussion, MLA Punchandra Sethi proposed that if both husband and wife are government employees, they should be appointed in the same district. This suggestion is under consideration and may be decided upon in the future.

The debate continues as the government seeks solutions to address the teacher shortage and ensure quality education for all students in Odisha.