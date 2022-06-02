‘No State Matches Telangana’s Progress in Last 8 Yrs’: CM KCR Kickstarts Celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kickstarted the eighth anniversary of Telangana on Thursday by delivering a keynote address at Public Gardens, Hyderabad. The CM started his speech by saying that Telangana has achieved great success across sectors in the last eight years that no other state in the country has achieved in 75 years.

KCR completes eight years in office as Chief Minister on Thursday as he took oath on June 2, 2014, the day on which Telangana state came into existence.

Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on this day, eight years back, after a massive people’s movement that lasted several decades.

Telangana has registered qualitative growth in agriculture, irrigation, power, education, health etc. The awards and rewards announced by the Union Government and other national and international agencies are testimony to the state’s development, Rao said.

“It is a universal fact that there is absolutely no comparison with the situation that existed when the Telangana state was formed and the present-day conditions. In economic development, the increase in per capita income, in supplying free and quality power 24×7 to all sectors, in creating additional irrigation and drinking water, in welfare of the people, growth in IT and industries and almost in all the sectors, Telangana state has become a role model for the country and it is a moment of pride for all of us,” the chief minister said.

“The Telangana region, which had unleashed a relentless struggle for 60 years for its own identity and existence, has reached the pinnacle of development and it stands with a sense of pride in the world. In a short span of eight years, the Telangana state has become a manual for others in the country to follow. All this was possible with the blessings of people and the government employees who worked with commitment and dedication which is a fact that no one can deny,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

He added that with strict financial prudence and perfect planning, the state can increase its revenue resources. “From 2014 to 2019, with 17.24 per cent average annual economic growth, Telangana state became number one in the country. Despite several obstacles and a deadly pandemic situation like corona, Telangana is making rapid strides in development,” he said. “The very fact that the Economic Survey of India 2020-2021 had congratulated Telangana…is a certificate for the state for its prudent fiscal management and financial discipline.”

The chief minister said the state government is delivering people’s welfare-centric administration with utmost transparency and economic discipline. He said that government decisions taken with a strong political commitment, its execution and people’s support have paved the way for big achievements.

Despite the Union Government creating hurdles, Telangana state will continue to progress towards achieving ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (golden Telangana) with a resolve, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.