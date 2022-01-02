No SMS or OTP, yet over Rs 1L vanishes from Odisha man’s bank account

Bhubaneswar: A man from Odisha lost Rs 1.48 lakh from his bank account last month to cyber fraudsters.

In his complaint he said, that when he opened the statement of his bank account, he was shocked to find that Rs 1.47 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

Usually an account holder gets an SMS for every transaction of his bank account. But for these transactions, he did not get any communication.

Cops will be seeking details from the bank about the transactions and also about the accounts to which the money got transferred.