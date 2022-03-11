No Security Reasons For Students To Leave Russia: Indian Embassy

Moscow: The Indian Embassy in Russia issued guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia on Friday. The embassy said that there are no security reasons for students to leave the country.

It also added that if students have concerns regarding disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity to India and if they like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so.

The Embassy in Moscow in a statement said, “The Embassy has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country. The Embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave.”

“Regarding the academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption,” it added.