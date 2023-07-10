No Respite From Rain In North India

New Delhi: Incessant rains in the north Indian states have put the normal lives out of gear resulting in waterlogging, traffic snarls, and forcing closure of schools at many places. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more showers for Monday in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan. Heavy monsoon rains inundated low-lying areas in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

In view of the inclement weather, schools have been ordered to remain closed on Monday in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is very likely to continue in several districts of Himachal Pradesh including Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu. Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the rest of the districts, as per the IMD.

Heavy rains have been predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday in 13 districts of Uttarakhand including Chamoli, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

Skies over Delhi NCR too will remain “generally cloudy” on Monday with moderate rains along with thunderstorms.

Rupnagar, Mohali and Patiala, authorities in Punjab have declared closure of schools while schools in Haryana’s Panchkula were also ordered to remain closed on Monday.

The Mandi district administration in Himachal Pradesh also directed all schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday amid heavy rainfall.

All the government and non-government schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, for classes 1 to 12 in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district were ordered to remain closed on Monday due to the incessant rains.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the closure of schools on Monday in view of the heavy downpour in the national capital.