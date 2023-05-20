No Respite From Heat As Mercury Crosses 40 Degrees C At 11 Places In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Hot weather condition continues to hit normal life in Odisha on Saturday with no respite in sight for the next couple of days.

11 places across the state recorded temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius. Boudh was the hottest with the mercury touching 42.9 degrees C.

Jharsuguda recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, Nuapada was at 41.4 degrees C, while Sonepur saw 41.9 degrees C.

Hirakud, Rourkela and Bhadrak reported 41.1, 40.6, 40.5 degrees C respectively.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 and 37.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the next few days, the weather office said.

People were asked to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm.

However, there are possibilities of thunderstorms in the coastal and the adjoining districts, the weather office said