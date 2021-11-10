No Radha Pada Darshan This Yr As Section 144 To Be Clamped At Sakshigopal Temple

Puri: Puri district administration has decided to impose Section 144 on November 12 around the premises of Sakhigopal Temple on the occasion of ‘Amla Nabami’.

Devotees will not be allowed to get a glimpse of Radha’s feet as part of the Radha Pada darshan ritual at the Sakhigopal Temple, district administration officials said.

Last year also, the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders 200 meters around the Sakhigopal Temple during ‘Amla Nabami’ as the Covid cases were at high.