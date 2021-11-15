No public darshan! Laxminarayan Besha in Puri Srimandir & Chandramauli Besha at Dhabaleswar today

Bhubaneswar: With the start of ‘Panchuka’, the last five days of holy month of Kartika, Lord Jagannath of Puri Srimandir is donned in Laxminarayan Besha and Chandramauli Besha at Dhabaleswar Peetha.

However, general public darshan at both temples restricted owing to Covid guidelines.

The Trinity on Ratna Simhasan, however, was dressed in Laxmi Narayan Besha inside the sanctum sanctorum on the day. Every year, the deities are dressed in different beshas on the five days of Panchuka.

Lord Jagannath as dressed as Visnu with Sankha and Chakra and Lord Balavadra with bow and arrow and Maa Subhadra appears with hands and legs and sits like a queen.

Informing about the five-day-long ritual, president of the Dhabaleswar temple priest council, Bishnu Charan Patri said, “Panchuka will be observed from November 15 to 19 while Bada Osa is slated to be held in between on November 17.”