No public darshan at Samaleswari temple from today

Sambalpur: The Samaleswari temple, presiding deity of the region, will remain out of bounds for devotees Sambalpur from today till 31st January 2022 in view of Covid-19 and Omicron scare.

The decision has been taken by the district administration as the abode of local presiding deity witnesses huge rush, informed Samaleswari Temple Trust Board president Mr Sanjay Kumar.

All daily rituals of the presiding deity will continue as usual with help of servitors and temple officials.