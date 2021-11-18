“No Protection, No Hearing Until We Know Where You Are”: SC On Param Bir Singh’s Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday denied former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh protection from arrest in an extortion case and asked him to disclose his whereabouts.

The apex court said that it will hear Singh’s plea for protection against arrest only after he tells which part of the country or the world he is in.

“You are seeking protective orders; nobody knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney then what happens. If that is so then you will come to India if the court rules in your favour, we don’t know where you are,” said the court.

The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on November 22.

On Wednesday, a magistrate’s court here declared Param Bir Singh a “proclaimed offender” in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze is also an accused in the case, registered at the Goregaon police station in the city.

Besides Param Bir Singh, co-accused Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhatti were also declared as proclaimed offenders by additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale on Wednesday.

Singh faces at least four cases of extortion.

Bimal Agrawal, a real estate developer and hotelier, had alleged that the accused extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting raid on two bars and restaurants which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

The incidents occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, he had claimed.

Following his complaint, a case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) and 34 (common intention) against six accused.