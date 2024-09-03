Cuttack: Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous has assured that there are no current plans to move the Excise Commissioner’s office from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. During a surprise visit to the office at CDA Krushak Bazaar, Firdous expressed her dissatisfaction with the absence of senior officials and the disorganized state of important files.

“The building is only three years old, yet it is not being maintained properly. We want the office to remain in Cuttack and function efficiently,” Firdous stated. She also mentioned that discussions have been held with the Excise Commissioner and the concerned minister to address these issues.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh echoed Firdous’ sentiments, emphasizing the city’s long history of opposing the relocation of key offices. “For the last 30 years, we have launched several agitations to save the High Court and other institutions. We will oppose any move to shift offices from Cuttack,” Singh said.