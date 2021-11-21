No positive evidence to show conspiracy between accused: Aryan Khan bail order by Bombay HC

Mumbai: In its detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan; Arbaaz Merchant; and model Munmun Dhamecha, the Bombay High Court has said that there was “hardly any positive evidence” to show conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The court also said that “nothing objectionable” was noticed in the WhatsApp chats allegedly recovered from Aryan’s phone to suggest that there was a conspiracy.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act,” the order read.

“Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them,” the court explained the justification behind the bail.

The High Court order also said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cannot rely on the alleged confessional statements recorded by the investigating officer as they are not binding.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the NCB. The star son was denied bail twice.

Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail.