No Poll-Victory Celebration Without Permission In Bhubaneswar: DCP

Bhubaneswar: As celebrations of victory in Urban Local Body polls is yet to be started in Bhubaneswar, restrictions have been clamped in the Odisha capital on Saturday.

So far some candidates have already won as per the latest Vote counting updates and they along with their supporters are eagerly waiting to celebrate the victory.

Speaking about the same, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said that appropriate legal action will be taken if victory would be celebrated without permission.

So far nobody has sought permission for the celebration of Poll-victory, informed DCP Dash

It is to be noted that the counting of votes for the Odisha Municipal Elections has begun in 58 NAC, 47 municipal councils, and three municipal corporations today.

As per the State Election Commission, 65 per cent of voters turned out to cast their franchise and decide the fate of 6411 candidates.

As per the latest reports, the result for Berhampur Mayor Election has already come. As per counting reports, BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei has won the Mayor seat for BeMC.