The office of the former Vice-President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, clarified on Friday that no political issues were discussed during his meeting with Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar a week ago.

On September 27, Naidu, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Das. Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present. Sarma, who is the BJP’s co-in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections later this year, was part of the visit. Naidu’s office described the meeting as a courtesy call in a post on X.

In response to some inaccurate comments by certain politicians as appeared in some media reports, the Office of the former Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, would like to clarify in unequivocal terms that no political colour should be attributed to his visit to any part of the country in general, and to Bhubaneswar, Odisha recently, in particular.

The former Vice President of India was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of Asian School of Business Management (ASBM) as chief guest as scheduled months ahead.

As per protocol the former Vice President stays at Raj Bhawan and it is customary for the Governor and other dignitaries to call on the former VP as a courtesy. We would also like to inform that no politics were discussed in any of these courtesy calls.

No political motives should be ascribed to this courtesy call and dragging the Office of the former Vice President of India into a political controversy of this nature, is patently unfair.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related