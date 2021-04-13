No plans for lockdown even as Covid cases rise, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the state government does not plan to impose any lockdown anytime soon.

He said lockdown will not be imposed despite rise in new cases every day.

Yediyurappa said an all party meeting has been called on April 18 regarding the Covid situation and added that the technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the new cases, the state the health department said. As many as 2,767 patients also got discharged on Monday.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar yesterday said that though the state is not in a position to take the extreme step, it is still important to follow all Covid-related guidelines.