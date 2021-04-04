No Plan Now For Imposing Day Curfew: Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: There is no plan for imposing day curfew in the state, informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha on Sunday.

The SRC office, in a tweet, clarified that the COVID-19 situation in Odisha is very much under control.

“The State government is closely monitoring the situation. At this point, there is no plan for imposing day curfew in the State,” SRC tweeted.

The clarification came in the wake of media queries regarding the imposition of day-time curfew.

