No Permission From ASI For Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project: Affidavit In HC

Cuttack: Filing an affidavit before Orissa High Court on Monday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that no permission has been given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project or any other construction under the project.

The High Court has sought a detailed report from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in this regard to find out if any temple structure has been damaged during the construction.

By June 20, the state government has been asked to submit its reply to ASI’s affidavit. The court has scheduled the next hearing on June 22.

The ASI’s affidavit in the High Court bears a huge significance because it directly contradicts the Odisha government and Puri Collector’s earlier claims of receiving authorization for carrying out construction work of the heritage project.