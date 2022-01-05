No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad: After receiving feedback from many immunization centres, Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended for children after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with Covaxin.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that certain immunisation centres are recommending three paracetamol tablets of 500 mg for children vaccinated with Covaxin.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech said, “We have received feedback that certain immunization centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin.”

Bharat Biotech said that between 10-20 per cent of 30,000 individuals who participated in the clinical trials reported side effects. It added that most of the side effects were mild and disappeared within 1-2 days and do not require medication.

“Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician,” read the statement.

Paracetamol was recommended along with other COVID-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin, it added.

India began vaccination with Covaxin for children aged 15-18 from January 3. Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received first dose of COVID19 vaccine on the third day of vaccination drive for children.