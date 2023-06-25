No OTT Buyers For ‘The Kerala Story’ Even After Massive Box Office Hit

Ever since the release of The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, the fil has garnered a lot of appreciation and also controversies. While, some acclaimed the movie for showing the truth on screens, a group of people, including celebrities, called out the movie being a propaganda film.

The Kerala Story minted an estimated Rs 303.68 crore (US$38 million) at the box office, becoming a hit movie. There were a few rumours that the movie is all set to release on OTT platforms. But, now in a recent interview, the director of the movie Sudipto Sen dismissed all the claims and termed the reports as ‘fake news’.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when Sudipto Sen was asked about when The Kerala Story will be streaming on OTT platforms, the director gave a shocking response and said, “We still haven’t got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story.”

When further asked about those reports, Sen revealed, “No no. That’s fake news. We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us.”

Sudipto Sen further claimed, “Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success.”