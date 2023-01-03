No Order To Stop Construction Works, Rather Citizens Urged To Ensure Green Coverage, BMC Clarifies

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange on Tuesday clarified that the civic body has not issued any order to stop private and emergency constructions.

The BMC Commissioner said that it rather has appealed to the citizens to ensure green coverage at the construction sites to prevent pollution.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the city beautification and activation initiatives. Sanitation and cityscape are on priority and community involvement will add value to it, the BMC Commissioner added.

The clarification came after certain sections of media reported that the BMC has imposed restrictions on construction work in Bhubaneswar for 1 month on account of the Hockey World Cup.