No Opposition In Nagaland For Second Term

New Delhi: The Nagaland Assembly will run without Opposition for the second straight term as all parties extended support to CM Neiphiu Rio.

The NDPP-BJP alliance, which formed the government, is yet to take a decision whether all these parties will be a part of the government or considered “outside support”. It was informed by Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton of BJP.

Nagaland was “opposition-less” in 2021 too and was governed by an all-party government after renaming the People’s Democratic Alliance government of NDPP-BJP as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The sole party in the opposition then – NPF with 26 MLAs – joined the government along with an independent.

The state took the same path after the February 27 polls, with NDPP-BJP winning 37 seats in the 60-member assembly. “Since the MLAs of most parties have submitted their letters of support to the government, who knows when we will have an opposition-less government.

When the elected members give outside support, we will have to discuss and only after discussion will we take a decision. At present, we are comfortable with 37 seats,” Patton said.

As many as eight parties, four of them from outside the Northeast, have won in the just-concluded polls. Sharad Pawa Sharad Pawar’s NCP, which is the third largest party with seven MLAs after BJP’s 20 has extended support to the Rio Government. NPP and Lok Janshakti party and Republican Party of India are already with NDA. One JD (U) MLA also backed the government.