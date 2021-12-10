No Omicron Infection Detected In All 246 Samples In Odisha: ILS

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar on Friday informed that no Omicron variant was detected in the 246 samples which were sent for genome sequencing.

As many as 246 samples from different districts including a few foreign returnees had been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of the Omicron variant.

ILS Director Ajay Parida had informed that all these persons had been found to be Covid positive during the RT-CPR test.

He had also informed that earlier, genome sequencing of 141 samples was done. However, fortunately, not a single case was found to be infected with the Omicron variant.