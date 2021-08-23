No New Local Covid Cases In China For First Time Since July: Health Authority

Beijing: China’s health authority informed that there have been no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July.

The latest outbreak, which began late last month, was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20. Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected.

Tough counter-epidemic measures including mass testing for millions of people to identify and isolate carriers were initiated.

No one has died in the current outbreak, which has largely focused on the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in the province of Jiangsu, near the financial hub of Shanghai.

Across China, new local cases fell to the single-digits last week, after peaking in early August.

However, Shanghai placed hundreds of people under quarantine after infections were found in cargo workers at one of its two airports over the weekend.

Shanghai has reported no new local infections since then.