No New Courses In Odisha Schools In Current Academic Session: Minister

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department has no plans to include new courses in the syllabus in schools as the current academic session has commenced in the State.

It was informed by the School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash.

The minister further informed that the guardians-teachers meeting will be held four times in a year. Earlier, the meeting was convened twice in a year.

The meeting will encourage guardians and parents to get involved in the academic affairs. Apart from teaching and learning, other extracurricular activities will also enhance on the school campus, the minister said.

The guardians will be asked to create a study environment at their homes. They will inform the teachers regarding the drawbacks of their wards. Not only schools and teachers, but also guardians and parents are playing a key role in the education,” Dash said.