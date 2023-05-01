No more spam calls and messages – TRAI implements new rule based on AI

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) has finally implemented the most awaited change in the rules for fake calls, promotional calls and fake/push SMS which will be applicable from today onwards- from May 1, 2023. TRAI will be setting up an AI filter to stop these calls and SMSes which will safeguard the user from daily spam calls and messages.

The telecom authority has directed all organisations and companies to install artificial intelligence spam filters in their smartphone call and message services. This filter will help the device identify pesky calls and SMSes.

According to media reports, the new rules released by TRAI require telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL to use artificial intelligence (AI) spam filters for their call and SMS services. These filters will identify and block fake and promotional calls and messages from various sources, which are often used by scammers to cheat them out of their money. The aim is to combat the increasing cases of spams and the nuisance caused by such calls and messages to customers.

Following the mandate, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are among the telecom giants that have agreed to implement the AI filter service. Airtel has confirmed this in an official statement, while Jio is expected to launch the service soon.

Additionally, to curb the issue of fake calls and messages, TRAI has asked telecom companies to stop sending promotional calls on 10-digit mobile numbers, which are often used by spammers and fraudsters. The government has also asked telcos to implement a Call ID feature that will help customers identify the caller by showing their photo and name on the mobile phone screen.

However, telecom companies like Airtel and Jio are reluctant to use the technology for privacy reasons. Although no clear information has been released related to this announcement. As of now, The implementation of AI technology to filter spam will begin on May 1.

In the meantime, if you want to permanently block spam calls you can activate DND on your mobile number.

TRAI has a special service that blocks spam calls permanently. It is called the National Customer Preference Register (NCPR), which was earlier known as the National Do Not Call Registry (NDNC). It helps people stop spam calls. You can sign-up for this DND service to avoid all or some telemarketing calls.

The National Consumer Preference Register ensures that DND activation only stops unwanted third-party commercial calls and not SMS alerts from your bank, online portals and services, or personal calls from others.

How to activate DND on your mobile number

Step 1: Open your SMS app and type START.

Step 2: Send this message to 1909.

Step 3: You will receive a list of categories with their codes from your service provider. These categories include banking, hospitality, real estate, education, health, etc.

Step 4: Choose the code for the category that you want to block and reply to the message. For example, if you want to block real estate calls, reply with 7.

Step 5: You will get a confirmation message from your service provider that your request has been received.

Step 6: Wait for 24 hours for the DND service to start working