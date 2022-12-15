No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive: Shah Rukh Khan amid Pathaan controversy

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, whose film “Pathaan,” has been the newest target of the “boycott club,” spoke about the toxic culture of social media at the Kolkata International Film Festival today.

Shah Rukh stated, “Social media often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self…I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption…Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive.”

“We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive,” he had added.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after four years with his upcoming spy-thriller movie ‘Pathaan’. But, the film’s recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ has come under the fire.

Titled Besharam Rang, the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. The upbeat track also has Spanish lyrics, which have been sung by Caralisa and are written by Vishal. Days after the release of Besharam Rang, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, objected to the use of saffron costumes in the song.

The Hindutva activists across the country have raised objections to the song and stated that the attire of actors encourages love jihad. They had objected to the dance sequence where Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a green colour shirt and Deepika is flaunting a saffron outfit.