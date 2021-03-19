No Major Change In Maximum Day Temperature In Odisha In Next 4-5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) regional center in Bhubaneswar has predicted that there will be no large change in maximum day temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days.

The Meteorological Centre In Bhubaneswar has said that light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Boudh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur.

In the forecast for Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood areas, the MeT Centre said that Fog/mist will prevail in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. Besides, Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 38°C and 23°C respectively in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD bulletin, the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 0 C was recorded at Baripada and the lowest minimum temperature of 16.5 0 C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha today.