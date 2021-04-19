No lockdown this time, containment zones to be stressed: Finance Minister

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made it clear that there is no plan to impose a countrywide lockdown.

She however, stressed that the Centre will concentrate on creating small containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Sitharaman said there is full preparedness by the government to handle recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country. Last week, FM Sitharaman had emphasised that the local level isolation of patients or households which have people in quarantines were the methods through which the Covid crisis would be tackled.

Media reports said that the government is actively considering unveiling a stimulus package to ensure that the resurgence of coronavirus cases does not adversely impact the economic recovery that was underway before a sudden spike surge in cases pushed states to impose local restrictions.

In 2020, the government had announced an economic stimulus package of around Rs 20.97 lakh crore to kick-start recovery after stringent Covid-19 restrictions severely affected the economy.