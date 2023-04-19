No Let Up From Heatwave Till April 21; Odisha Continues To Boil; Baripada On Hot Cauldron

Bhubaneswar: There is no respite from prevailing heatwave as most of the places across Odisha today boiled under intense heat with mercury crossing 40 degrees C.

As many as 30 Places recorded more than 40 degrees C today. Baripada topped the list with 44.5 degree while Nuapada stood on the second spot with 44.4 degrees. Bolangir continues to boil in 44 degrees C followed by Boudh, Talcher, Angul and Jharasuguda.

Places witnessing below 40 degrees C are Phulbani, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Chhatrapur, Daringbadi, Koraput, Puri, Gopalpur, Paradeep.

Weather agency said that there will be no relief from such heat till April 21. The Regional Meteorological Center has issued a heat wave warning as the temperature rises.

The temperature is likely to decrease in the state after April 21. The temperature will decrease after the next two days under the influence of high pressure. Regional Meteorological Center scientist Umashankar Das said the State may witness thunder and rain on April 22 and 23.