No Large Change In Day Temp In Western Odisha For Next 5 Days

Bhubaneswar: There will be no large change in day temperature during next 5 days over the districts of Odisha as per the current meteorological condition, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) will be likely 42°C or more at a few places during next 5 days over some districts of interior Odisha i.e., Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Bargarh).

Consequently hot & discomfort weather is very likely to prevail and people are advised to take precautionary measure while going outside during day time between 1100 IST-1500 IST. It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration

The Met centre informed that isolated thunderstorm with lightning, hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph are very likely over some districts of Odisha. Also, thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain may occur in others district of Odisha. People are advised to keep watch on weather & take safe shelter during the thunderstorm events.