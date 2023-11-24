No Jawan, not Pathan but The Kerala Story became the most profitable film of the year!

The year 2023 has been really phenomenal for Bollywood. While this year we saw many successful and blockbuster films with Jawan and Pathaan, the real success for the entire industry was measured with Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ The film came from a small budget, changed the face of business dynamics in the entertainment industry, and proved its mettle at the box office, which made it reach the top position.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is unarguably the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2023. The movie opened with 8.03 crores on its opening day in India and brought in 250 crores, which is thirty times the amount it took in on its first day. It is an all-time blockbuster after Jai Santoshi Maa (1975).