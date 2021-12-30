No Inmate Of Organisations In Odisha Should Suffer: CM Naveen To Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the District Collectors to be in regular touch with the organisations run by the Missionaries of Charity in Odisha.

Patnaik has directed them to ensure that no inmate of these organisations suffer, especially from food security and health-related distress.

Wherever needed, funds from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund can be utilised for this purpose, the Chief Minister said.

It may be mentioned here that Missionaries of Charity is running many Leprosy Homes & Orphanages in Odisha.