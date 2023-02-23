No Info Regarding Andhra’s Infiltration Into Kotia: Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: The State government does not have any information about Andhra Pradesh’s infiltration in Kotia of Koraput. It was informed by Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik in the State Assembly on Thursday.

The Statement of the Minister did not go down well with the Opposition members. Opposition members said that various leaders, ministers, deputy chief ministers and administrative officers of Andhra are repeatedly infiltrating Kotia and providing basic facilities like health care, pension, rations and roads to the people there, which has hugged the headlines many times.

Apart from this, many times the district administration has organized various programs in protest against Andhra Activities. Despite the fact, such a blunt reply of the minister is not acceptable in the Assembly, Opposition members said. It seems that the minister is not serious about the sensitive matter, they added.

Responding to an unstarred question of BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, Minister Mallik said that the district administration does not have any data related to the distribution of pension or rations or road construction by Andhra since 2021.

Notably, a few days ago the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Rajanna Dora had visited Kotia and discussed with the people about the development schemes its implementation.

Andhra Officials had also constructed road in Kotia forcefully, which was halted by Odisha officials some days ago.