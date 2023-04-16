No Incident Of Vioelcne In Last 48 Hours In Sambalpur; Situation Limping Back To Normalcy

Sambalpur: Situation in the violence-torn Sambalpur is limping back to normalcy as three is violence reported in the last 48 hours. Situation will be normal within a day or two.

Speaking to media, Additional chief secretary S Sahu said “The situation is now under control. Everything are under control and no incidents of violence reported in the last 48 hours.

“I have been attending several rounds of meetings with the DGP, senior police officers and district administrative officers since morning. There will be such meetings tomorrow as well,” he said.

DGP Sunil Bansal, who reviewed the situation, said peace will be restored soon. The people, who were involved in the violence, have been identified. Several people were also arrested in connection with the case.

Exams have been conducted smoothly. Based on daily assessment, a decision on internet restoration will be taken, said Collector Ananya Das.

The police have arrested 79 people already for the allegedly inciting violence in Sambalpur city during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations while suspension of internet continue to be in place in several regions, officials said on Sunday.

The police said that the situation is gradually limping back to normalcy in Sambalpur. Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said there has been no report of any untoward incident since the curfew was promulgated in the city early Saturday. A number of accused persons are still absconding, police said.

“While 26 people were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident during bike rally on April 12, 53 others have been taken into custody for violence and arson during the procession on April 14,” Gangadhar said.“It appears to be a pre-planned violence as per the indications received so far. More arrests will be made in future,” he said. The state government has suspended internet services in Sambalpur district till 10 am of April 17, the SP said.