No Immediate Plan To Evacuate Indians From Ukraine: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has no immediate plans to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine even as fears mount that a Russian invasion of the country could take place any day.

“No immediate evacuation plans, so don’t have any special flights. However, there were limited number of flights under air bubble arrangements, restrictions on number of flights and passengers removed. Indian carriers being encouraged to operate chartered flights between India-Ukraine,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a news briefing.

Earlier in the day, the government removed restrictions on the number of flights operating between India and Ukraine under the Air Bubble arrangement.

“Any number of flights and charter flights can now operate. Indian airlines informed to mount flights due to increase in demand. MoCA facilitating in coordination with MEA,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

On the military build-up at the Russia-Ukraine border, the foreign ministry said it supported an immediate de-escalation of tensions and hoped the issue would be resolved through sustained diplomatic dialogue.

“Welcome efforts being undertaken under Normandy Format for implementation of Minsk agreements. We’d like to see diplomatic and peaceful resolution of situation,” said Bagchi.

On Wednesday, the MEA set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in that country amid a standoff with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave Ukraine in view of the uncertainties of the current situation. It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.