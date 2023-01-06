‘No Immediate Covid Threat To Odisha’

Bhubaneswar: Amid a global Covid threat, a veteran health expert of the State today said there is no immediate threat of the Covid 19 disease to the State.

Senior Medicine expert Dr Jayant Panda, while talking to media, said though the health department has issued certain guidelines as precautionary measures, there is no need to panic.

Panda’s prediction came as a massive relief amid a global surge in Covid 19 cases.

He said that around 7,000 samples are being tested in Odisha on a regular basis while 2 lakh samples in the country. But, minimum number of positive cases comes from the report.

However, we have to wear mask and avoid crowd to stay safe.

ICMR has not set any guidelines for second booster dose of Covid vaccine. But, there is a need to second booster dose for the people with co-morbidities.

He advised people to take the booster shot those who missed it.