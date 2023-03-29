No Formal Discussions At ICC Board Meet On Pakistan Playing WC Matches In Bangladesh  

New Delhi: ICC sources on Wednesday dismissed speculations about Pakistan playing their World Cup matches in Bangladesh instead of India due to the political tension between the two countries, terming it a “figment of imagination”.

The rebuttal came after reports that discussions were held during the recent ICC board meeting in Dubai about Pakistan possibly playing their league games in Bangladesh.

“No one knows if PCB chief Mr Najam Sethi has had any informal discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart Najmul Hasan Papon but this can be said with a degree of certainty that no such discussions happened officially that Pakistan will play in Bangladesh,” an ICC board source privy to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.