No flash sales! Centre proposes new e-commerce rules

Bengaluru: India plans to tighten rules for e-commerce marketplaces following complaints from small businesses of misuse of market dominance and deep discounting by the online retailers.

The revised draft, released for stakeholder consultations, will define ‘cross selling’, ‘fall-back liability’, ‘flash sale’, ‘mis-selling’, among others, to avoid misrepresentation. It proposes to end the practice of flash sale and distinct identification of sponsored list of products displayed on the e-commerce platform. It will also make registration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) mandatory for all e-commerce entities.

Other proposed changes are: