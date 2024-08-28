No Fixed Timeframe for e-KYC: Suryabanshi Suraj

Bhubaneswar: Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the House that completion of e-KYC verification within a stipulated time frame is not mandatory.

Previously, the state’s distribution system was unclear. As a result, the state government implemented the e-KYC system to ensure transparency in ration card distribution. With e-KYC, beneficiaries’ accurate details will be revealed.

However, there is no established deadline for completing e-KYC. Today, in the absence of the Minister of Food Supply, during question hour, Minister Suryaswhi Suraj provided this clarification in the assembly.

Notably, Congress MLA Ashok Das voiced his concerns in the House today about the e-KYC deadline for ration card renewal. The government had announced a one-month deadline to link e-KYC with ration cards. He mentioned that this could cause difficulties for residents living outside the state.