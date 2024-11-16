Bhadrak: The East Coast Railway clarified that no fire incident was reported in the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Super Fast Express at Bhadrak Railway Station on Saturday.

“It is clarified that no fire incident was reported in the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express (Train No. 22504) at Bhadrak station today. A minor issue of brake binding was detected in a sleeper coach (4th from the engine) upon the train’s arrival at Bhadrak at 9:23 AM. The issue was promptly attended to by the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff, ensuring the safety and smooth operation of the train. After the rectification, the train departed Bhadrak station at 9:43 am”, clarified ECoR.