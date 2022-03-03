No Decision Taken So Far By BCCI To Hold Ind-SA Tie At Barabati: OCA Secy

Cuttack: Though the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has put demands before the BCCI for hosting a T20 match against South Africa, it is yet to be confirmed that the tie will be played at Cuttack or not, informed OCA Secretary, Sanjay Behera on Thursday.

While speaking to the media persons, Behera said that the news reports in several print media and web channels suggesting Barabati as one of the scheduled places for the India-SA T20 match, there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI in this regard.

“These are only speculations and no decision has been taken so far by the top cricketing body till now. However, we remain hopeful of a positive response from the BCCI,” Behera told reporters.

“After the opportunity to host the West Indies T20 was taken away from us following a surge in Covid cases in the State, the BCCI wanted to compensate us by offering to host a match during the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour of India. But, we wanted to host South Africa in Cuttack. So, the OCA put forth our demand for the same, the decision on which is yet to come,” Behera concluded.

Barabati had lost out India-West Indies’ first T20I tie of the three-match series and the BCCI conducted the six matches against West Indies in only two centres — Ahmedabad and Kolkata — with an aim to cut down on travel and Covid-19 threat.

Notably, the South African cricket team is scheduled to play a 5-match T20 series in India from June 9 to 19.